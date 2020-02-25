Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 40 points

Middleton racked up 40 points (15-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime win at Washington.

Middleton continues his torrid run of form and led the Bucks in scoring in this game, posting one of his best performances of the 2019-20 season. The star forward has scored 25 or more points in four of his last five games, and he is averaging an impressive 24.9 points per game -- while shooting 51.8 from the field -- in nine February contests.