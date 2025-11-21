Turner ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Turner didn't have his best shooting performance in this contest, but he ended up with a double-double for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign. The shooting woes aren't much of an issue as long as Turner can be an effective two-way presence in the frontcourt, something that is needed desperately due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin). Turner is averaging 14.6 points and 6,7 boards per game if he's averaged nine of the last 10 games.