Turner ended with 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 139-122 loss to the 76ers.

Turner turned in his best offensive performance of the season Tuesday, dropping a team- and season-high 31 points. However, he was less productive on the glass, grabbing fewer than five boards for the fourth time in nine January appearances. On a more positive note, the 29-year-old big man tied the game-high mark in blocks and has recorded eight swats over his last two appearances. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) expected to miss an extended period, the Bucks will need Turner to continue stepping up on the offensive end.