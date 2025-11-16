Turner racked up three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to the Lakers.

Turner has shown glimpses of the kind of player he was during his tenure with the Pacers, but he has struggled in terms of consistency. The big man saw his six-game stretch of games with double-digit points end abruptly Saturday, and this three-point outing was a season-low mark for him. Turner is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and a combined 3.2 steals-plus-blocks in November.