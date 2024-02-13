Connaughton is probable for Tuesday's game against Miami due to a left knee contusion.

Connaughton has suited up in 30 consecutive games for Milwaukee, and he's averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 26.8 minutes across his last four games. If he's able to suit up Tuesday, the 31-year-old will likely continue operating in an enlarged role while Khris Middleton (ankle) is sidelined.