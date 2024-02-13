Connaughton is probable for Tuesday's game against Miami due to a left knee contusion.
Connaughton has suited up in 30 consecutive games for Milwaukee, and he's averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 26.8 minutes across his last four games. If he's able to suit up Tuesday, the 31-year-old will likely continue operating in an enlarged role while Khris Middleton (ankle) is sidelined.
More News
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Back to bench•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Scores 12 points as fill-in•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Gets starting nod•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Provides spark off bench in win•