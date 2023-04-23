Connaughton closed Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

Connaughton was one of four Bucks to score in double figures and finished second on the team in rebounds behind Bobby Portis (10). After not playing during the Game 1 loss, the backup guard has seen a sizable role in back-to-back contests, posting 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes while shooting 63.2 percent from the field (12-for-19) and 56.3 percent from deep (9-for-16) during that stretch. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) returns for Monday's Game 4, it could mean fewer minutes for Connaughton, but with the way he's performed over the past two games, it may be difficult to keep him off the court for too long.