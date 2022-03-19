Connaughton (finger) is available for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

Connaughton is set to appear for the first time since Feb. 10 after needing surgery to repair a fractured finger. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, Connaughton could see more usage than he normally would otherwise, although it's unclear if he'll be limited in any way coming off the extended absence.