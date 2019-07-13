Tucker collected 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 25 minutes during the Bucks' 99-84 loss to the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

The undrafted rookie had his moments in Las Vegas, and he made a good final impression Friday. Tucker averaged 10.2 points (on 43.0 percent shooting), 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across just 19.8 minutes during five games of summer league action. Tucker already inked a partially guaranteed contract with the Bucks earlier in the summer following a strong final college season at Little Rock.