Jazz's Rayjon Tucker: Finalizing deal with Utah
Tucker is expected to sign a multi-year contract with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The deal hasn't been finalized just yet, but the Jazz plan to clear a roster spot by waiving Jeff Green. Tucker has been having a monster season with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 16 games.
