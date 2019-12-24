Jazz's Rayjon Tucker: Could debut with Jazz on Thursday
Tucker could make his debut with the Jazz on Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Tucker signed a multi-year contract with Utah on Monday, and it appears he could be ready to debut with the parent club Thursday. The 22-year-old has averaged 23.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over 16 games with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League this season.
