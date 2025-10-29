site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Available to return Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Rollins (lip laceration) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Rollins was hit in the mouth while contesting a shot and briefly exited to the locker room. The 23-year-old point guard should be good to go for the remainder of the game.
