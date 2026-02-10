Rollins totaled 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-99 loss to Orlando.

It was a poor shooting night for Rollins, who entered with four straight games of 20 or more points. He still managed to score 14 points in the loss to Orlando, just below his season average (16.9). Rollins racked up a pair of steals after not tallying any in his prior three games. The sixth-year guard has 18 turnovers in his past four games as he carries more of the load offensively in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).