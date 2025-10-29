Rollins notched 25 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Knicks.

Rollins landed a career-high 25 points, helping guide the Bucks to an impressive victory. An early-season injury to Kevin Porter (ankle) has presented Rollins with the best opportunity of his young career. He has been a revelation to this point, averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game. The eventual return of Porter is going to complicate things, but for now, make sure Rollins is rostered in all formats.