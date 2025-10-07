Rollins registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason win over the Heat.

With all 20 available players logging minutes, Rollins was one of four Milwaukee players to score in double figures during the preseason-opening victory. The 23-year-old point guard underwent offseason surgery on his left shoulder but is now fully healthy ahead of the regular season. The 2022 second-round pick signed a three-year, $12 million deal with Milwaukee in July after flashing potential while Damian Lillard (Achilles) was sidelined to end the 2024-25 regular season. Although Kevin Porter is expected to start with Lillard back in Portland, Rollins will compete with Cole Anthony (face) for playing time off the bench.