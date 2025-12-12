Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Decent output in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rollins had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over Boston.
Despite the recent return of Kevin Porter, Rollins has maintained fairly steady production. The guard should continue to play a very significant role on both ends of the floor, given the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) as well. Over his last six games, Rollins has averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest.
