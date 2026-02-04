Rollins posted 21 points (8-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Bulls.

The double-double was the second of the season for Rollins, with the other coming back on Nov. 20 against the 76ers. The fourth-year guard has topped 20 points in four of the last five games, averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch, and Rollins could see his usage increase even further the rest of the season if the Bucks do go through with a Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) trade this week.