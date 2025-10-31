Rollins erupted with a career-high 32 points (13-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over the Warriors.

Rollins had the hot hand early for Milwaukee, scoring nine of their first 14 points, and he stuck with that aggressive scoring mentality for the rest of the game with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) watching from the sidelines. He crossed the 30-point mark with a dagger three-pointer with under a minute left in regulation to seal the deal for the Bucks, and he's now had back-to-back, career-high scoring outings. Over the past four, Rollins has been churning out averages of 21.0 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 triples and 2.5 steals per contest.