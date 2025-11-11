Rollins ended Monday's 116-114 win over Dallas with 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Rollins extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 10 and also matched his previous season-high mark in assists with eight. The floor general has been one of the brightest spots for the Bucks outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he's averaging a solid line of 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his 10 starts this season. Scoring aside, his ability to fill the stat sheet and make his presence felt on both sides of the ball is standing out.