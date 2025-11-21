Rollins recorded 32 points (13-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 123-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) sidelined, Rollins led the charge for Milwaukee and posted a season- and career-high-tying 32 points. The fourth-year point guard also took on increased playmaking duties and tallied a career-best 14 assists. The Toledo product struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, though he has still shot 45.5 percent from three-point range over his last five outings. With Antetokounmpo expected to miss at least two more games, Rollins is likely to continue playing an increased role on the offensive end.