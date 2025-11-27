Rollins finished with 26 points (11-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Heat.

Rollins has emerged as the Bucks' go-to option on offense with Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) sidelined, and he bounced back admirably from the 10-point performance he delivered against Portland on Monday. Rollins has scored at least 24 points in four of his last five games, but his new role as a go-to scoring option is also noticeable for his volume. He's attempted at least 20 shots in four of his last five games, and he had done that just once all season long before this aforementioned stretch.