Rollins provided 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Pistons.

Rollins was unable to repeat the 32-point performance he delivered in the loss to the 76ers on Thursday, but he rounded out a loaded line while reaching at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games. Rollins has also attempted 20 or more shots in his last three games, meaning he should continue to have a sizable role on offense as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) remains sidelined.