Rollins chipped in 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 win over Memphis.

Rollins returned from a two-game absence related to a hip strain, and he saw a major role for a Milwaukee team hammered by injuries. It's no surprise that he soaked up a ton of usage Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how involved he is for the final four games of the campaign.