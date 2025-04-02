Rollins notched 23 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 win over the Suns.

Rollins established his previous season-high scoring mark of 20 points in a loss to the Knicks on March 28, and he needed only two games to best that output. He's done a good job replacing Damian Lillard (calf) in the starting lineup, and while his fantasy upside will be tied to Lillard's time on the sidelines, there's no question Rollins has performed better than expected. He's started in six of Milwaukee's last seven games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that span.