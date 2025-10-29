Prince chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Knicks.

Prince's low workloads could hold him back, but he's quietly off to a great start to the campaign. Through four games, he's on pace for 10th-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers on 57.9 percent shooting from the field.