Bucks' Tony Snell: Back to bench
Snell will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) was sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Heat, Snell filled in as the Bucks' starting shooting guard in the 94-87 loss. He finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four boards and an assist across 33 minutes in that contest but will likely see his playing time take a significant hit now that he's back on the second unit.
