Herro (contusion) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Herro exited to the locker room during Sunday's loss to the Celtics after suffering an apparent knee injury, though he later returned to the game. However, he's since been added to the injury report with a contusion. If the veteran guard is ultimately ruled out for the front end of this back-to-back set, Brayden Burries and Ryan Rollins would likely see expanded roles. AJ Green could also see increased playing time if Herro is ruled out.