DeRozan amassed 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to Portland.

While his scoring output fell short of the 35-plus points he put up in each of his previous two games, DeRozan nonetheless finished as Chicago's second-leading scorer in the loss. The veteran also posted healthy totals as a rebounder, distributor and defender as he continued his standout early-season effort. DeRozan has contributed a generous 26.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.2 dimes through 15 games this season.