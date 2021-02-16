Valentine collected 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Monday against Indiana.

Valentine has been racking up the minutes of late, averaging 28.6 minutes over Chicago's last five matchups. The former Spartan was locked in from downtown in the victory, hitting three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. Valentine has now made two or more shots from three in each of his last seven games.