Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Available Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Miller (migraine) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Miller hasn't seen an NBA floor since Dec. 7, but with the Bulls missing several key players Saturday, the two-way player may have a shot at some rotation minutes in this one.
