Spurs' Emanuel Miller: Signs with Spurs
Miller signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The Spurs waived Stanley Umude to create a two-way slot. Despite this move, Miller figures to spend most of his time with the Austin Spurs in the G League.
