Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Out again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Miller (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Magic.
Miller hasn't seen action for the Bulls since Dec. 7 and remains without a timetable to return. Even when he's cleared to suit up, he isn't expected to be part of the regular rotation.
