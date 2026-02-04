This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Jaden Ivey: Questionable for Thursday
Ivey (trade pending) is questionable for Thursday's game in Toronto.
There are still some things that need to be done for the trade that sent Ivey to Chicago to be finalized, and they might not be completed before Thursday's away game. Check back closer to Thursday's tip for official word on Ivey's status.