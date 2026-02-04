Smith (calf) registered 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

After missing the prior two games due to a calf issue, Smith rejoined the lineup and scored in double digits in his 11th straight appearance (eight starts). Over that 11-game stretch, the 25-year-old big man is averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 boards, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks in 27.0 minutes. With Nikola Vucevic shipped out to Boston on Tuesday, Smith looks like he'll be locked in as the Bulls' starting center for the rest of the season, barring Chicago making other additions at the position ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.