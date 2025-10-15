Carter logged 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes of Tuesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Denver.

Despite some very modest workloads, Carter has been an obvious standout during the preseason. Through four games, he's averaging 13.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in just 16.4 minutes per contest. He's firmly behind Josh Giddey and Tre Jones at point guard, but Carter is proving that he'll be ready when his name is called.