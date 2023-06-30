Carter agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with the Bulls on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Carter was previously with the Bucks and is coming off a career season, posting averages of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. The Bulls were also able to re-sign Coby White to a new deal, and it's looking like both Carter and White could potentially have significant roles in Chicago's backcourt. Carter can be a solid source of assists, three-pointers and steals when the minutes are there, and Chicago could be a good spot for his fantasy appeal depending on how the rest of the roster fills out.