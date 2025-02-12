Buzelis totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 loss to the Pistons.
Buzelis remained in the starting lineup, leading the Bulls with 12 points. Only two players scored double-digits as Chicago turned in arguably the worst performance by any team this season. Ignoring this game, Buzelis has been trending in the right direction of late and appears as though he is going to play upwards of 30 minutes per game moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Continues excellent play•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Strong performance in start•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: First career start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Perfect performance against Miami•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Leader off bench in defeat•
-
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Another double-digit scoring outing•