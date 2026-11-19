Claxton finished Wednesday's 137-107 win over Brooklyn with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

Claxton scored double digits for just the second time this season, taking advantage of what ended up being a blowout win over his former team. Claxton continues to come off the bench behind Jalen Smith, having yet failed to play more than 22 minutes in a game this season. Those in standard leagues are likely facing a dilemma when it comes to his position on the roster. While he should be able to increase his production moving forward, his upside appears to be relatively limited.