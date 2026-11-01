Claxton (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

With Claxton progressing from individual drills last Monday to full practice participation Sunday, he appears to be moving in the right direction in his recovery from a hamstring injury that's cost him the start of the regular season. More clarity on Claxton's potential regular-season debut should surface Sunday night, when the Bulls release their injury report for Monday's game in Philadelphia.