Claxton ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to Washington.

Claxton provided Chicago with a solid interior presence, but he had a tough matchup against Anthony Davis, who finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds. His fantasy appeal remains rooted in rebounding, field-goal percentage and defensive production, but his limited offensive involvement restricts his scoring ceiling. That said, he has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances, so he's trending in the right direction.