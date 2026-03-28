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Bulls' Nick Richards: Won't play against Memphis
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1 min read
Richards (elbow) won't play in Saturday's game against Memphis.
The Bulls are also down Jalen Smith (calf) and Guerschon Yabusele (ankle). As a result, Lachlan Olbrich may be making the first start of his career.
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