default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vucevic isn't part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against Milwaukee.

Vucevic was rested in Chicago's previous preseason tilt but is available to play Sunday. However, the veteran center isn't part of the starting lineup, which could indicate he'll see limited action. Vucevic has come off the bench in just three regular-season games across four-plus years with the Bulls.

More News