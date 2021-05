Vucevic totaled 29 points (12-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

Vucevic returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury and picked up right where he left off, recording his sixth consecutive double-double. Zach LaVine also returned to the lineup for Chicago, but it was Vucevic that led the team offensively. The center has averaged 23.3 points, 14.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his last six games.