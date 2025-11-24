Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans with right knee soreness.
Vucevic was a very late addition to the injury report. The questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day, but the Bulls may opt for caution since the team is off for a few days following Monday's game. If Vucevic is held out, Jalen Smith would offer a lot of streaming appeal, and Patrick Williams could become more involved.
