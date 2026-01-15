Vucevic totaled 35 points (14-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 win over the Jazz.

Vucevic erupted for a season-high scoring total Wednesday, eclipsing 30 points for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign as part of a narrow home victory. The big man entered the contest in strong January form, averaging 18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over his previous six outings.