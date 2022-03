Vucevic chipped in 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-98 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic started off hot, connecting on three triples in the first quarter en route to 11 early points. The talented big man finished with four made three-pointers, marking just the sixth time he's made at least four this season. Over his last seven appearances, Vucevic has averaged 18.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.