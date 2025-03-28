Vucevic finished Thursday's 119-117 win over the Lakers with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes.

Vucevic shook off a questionable tag due to a right midback strain Thursday, appearing in his ninth consecutive contest following a seven-game absence due to a calf injury. The big man posted double-digit points for a seventh straight matchup, and he also racked up multiple blocks for the 10th time over 65 regular-season appearances. Over his last five outings, Vucevic has averaged 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks across 29.8 minutes per contest.