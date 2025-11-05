Vucevic produced 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 win over Philadelphia.

Vucevic continues to anchor Chicago's frontcourt, posting a double-double for the fifth time in seven appearances this season. The big man is as consistent as they come at the center position, and he's been meshing well with Josh Giddey of late, with both players managing to produce at a high level. Expect Vucevic to remain a reliable provider of points and rebounds as long as he remains with the Bulls.