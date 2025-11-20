Vucevic generated 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 122-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

With the Bulls trailing by two, Vucevic caught a pass on the left wing from Coby White and knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer. The shot marked Vucevic's fifth made three-pointer of the night, setting a season high in the category. He fell one point shy of tying his season high as well. In 14 appearances this season, Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31.6 minutes.