Vucevic posted 28 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Hornets.

Vucevic was the Bulls' best player by a wide margin in this loss, ending just two assists away from a double-double. Vucevic should be one of the Bulls' most reliable offensive weapons for the time being due to the absences of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf). However, Vucevic has scored 20 or more points in only two of his last six contests.