Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Starting, actually
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic, after being left off Chicago's initial starting lineup, is part of the first unit for Sunday's preseason game against Milwaukee, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Correcting a previous report, Vucevic will fill his typical starting center spot Sunday. The veteran big man was rested in the Bulls' previous preseason game. Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro and Matas Buzelis make up the rest of the first five.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Active, not starting•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Back in action Sunday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Won't play vs. Cleveland•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Nears triple-double in return•