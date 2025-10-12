Vucevic, after being left off Chicago's initial starting lineup, is part of the first unit for Sunday's preseason game against Milwaukee, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Correcting a previous report, Vucevic will fill his typical starting center spot Sunday. The veteran big man was rested in the Bulls' previous preseason game. Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro and Matas Buzelis make up the rest of the first five.